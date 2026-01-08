Billionaire Les Wexner subpoenaed by Congress in Jeffrey Epstein case

A US House committee announced Wednesday that it secured subpoenas for testimony from billionaire Les Wexner and the two executors of the estate of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

US Rep. Robert Garcia secured depositions through the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from Wexner, along with Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who are Epstein's long-time lawyer and accountant, respectively, and the co-executors of the Epstein estate.

"These subpoenas for the executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate, and billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, are an enormous step forward in our investigation to deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people," Garcia said in a statement.

"Oversight Democrats know how important it is to follow the money to identify anyone that enabled Epstein's horrific abuses and illegal activities," he said. "We are now one step closer to ending this White House cover-up."

"I think for us, the Les Wexner subpoena is at the center of this investigation," Garcia added.

Wexner was the founder of L Brands, which previously included Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works.

He stepped down as CEO in 2020.

Wexner has long maintained that he severed ties with the late financier in 2007 because of sex abuse allegations against Epstein, despite the ties.

But records released last month showed that four days before Epstein pleaded guilty in the state of Florida in 2008 for soliciting sex from a minor, he received an email from Wexner.

Garcia said Wexner was being subpoenaed because public reporting "has documented their longstanding ties, including the fact Wexner paid for Epstein's home in New York City."

In addition, Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, named Wexner in a deposition as one of the men to whom she was trafficked, according to Garcia.

A spokesperson for Wexner said last month that the assistant US attorney in charge of the Epstein probe told Wexner's attorney that the billionaire was "neither a co-conspirator nor target in any respect" to the investigation.

Garcia issued a statement Dec. 31 criticizing the US Justice Department for producing only a small percentage of the Epstein documents in its possession.

In addition, he said it was clear that US Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump never intended to release the files until Congress forced them to act.

"This is a blatant violation of federal law and part of a criminal White House cover-up," said Garcia. "The President may think this investigation is a hoax, but we are just getting started."



