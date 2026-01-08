Azerbaijan to send 2nd shipment of petroleum products to Armenia

Azerbaijan on Thursday will send a second shipment of petroleum products to neighboring Armenia, a month after its first such delivery to the country.

Lilit Shaboyan, press secretary of Armenia's Economy Ministry, confirmed the delivery in response to an inquiry by state news agency Armenpress on Thursday, but provided no additional details.

The confirmation came after Azerbaijani media, including Trend news agency, reported Wednesday that the next shipment will be carried out on Jan. 8.

According to the reports, the shipment will be sent from the Guzdak railway station and the Baku cargo station, consisting of 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline.

Azerbaijan delivered domestically produced petroleum products to Armenia for the first time in December.

"Perhaps, this is the first trade and economic transaction between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only after the peace established between the two countries, but also after independence in general," Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan had written on the US social media company Facebook.

The two South Caucasus neighbors signed a declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House in August 2025, alongside US President Donald Trump, to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalize relations.