Trump says US needs Greenland for its national security

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing what he described as an increased Russian and Chinese presence around the strategically located island country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Greenland is "so strategic" and claimed that it is currently surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.

"We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," he said when asked about any potential US action against Greenland.

Trump also argued that US control over Greenland would serve broader Western interests, adding the European Union "needs us to have it" from a security standpoint.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and has previously rejected proposals suggesting any transfer of sovereignty.



