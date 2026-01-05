A Paris court on Monday found ⁠ten people guilty of the cyber-harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, ‍for spreading false claims she is a transgender woman who ‌was born a man, ‍French media reported.

Brigitte and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have faced repeated false claims in recent years with some saying she was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother.

The 24-year age gap between the ⁠presidential couple has also been the subject of criticism and barbs that they long ignored but have increasingly started to actively pursue in court.

Monday's ruling provides a boost for the Macrons as ‌they also pursue a high-profile U.S. defamation lawsuit against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, who has also claimed Brigitte was born ‍male.

The eight men and two women were found ‍guilty of ‍making malicious comments about Brigitte Macron's ⁠gender and sexuality, even ‍equating her age difference with her husband to "paedophilia". They were handed sentences of up to eight months with ⁠suspended jail ‌time, French media reported.







