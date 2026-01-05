Greenland’s premier says ‘our country is not for sale’ after image spreads on social media showing it covered in US flag

Greenland's prime minister said Sunday that the island nation's future would not be shaped by social media posts in response to an image showing it covered in a US flag along with the caption "SOON."

"The image shared by Katie Miller, showing our country cloaked in the American flag, changes nothing," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a statement on the US social media platform Instagram, referring to Miller, a senior aide in the Trump administration and the wife of longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump and current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

"Our country is not for sale, and our future will not be shaped by debates on social media," he stressed.

He described the image as "disrespectful," emphasizing that relations between countries "must be based on mutual respect and international law."

"Messages that carry symbolism of possession are not the path forward," he said, adding that such content "ignores our status and our rights."

Nielsen affirmed that Greenland is "a democratic society with self-government, free elections, and strong institutions."

"Our position is clearly anchored in international law and in internationally recognized agreements," he said. "It remains firm."

"There is no reason for panic," he said. "But we do have a good reason to clearly reject this kind of disrespect."

Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island nation.



