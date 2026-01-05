Denmark, Nordic allies push back against Trump Greenland claims

Denmark and its Nordic neighbours on Sunday pushed back firmly against renewed US claims over Greenland, after comments by President Donald Trump and a social media post sparked diplomatic tensions.



In the post on X on Saturday evening by former government adviser and influencer Katie Miller, a map of the Danish island of Greenland was shown in the colours of the US flag. She added a single word in capital letters: "SOON."



Miller still maintains close ties to the White House through her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.



Trump commented shortly afterwards in an interview with The Atlantic, saying: "We do need Greenland, absolutely."



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded by saying the United States had "absolutely no right" to annex any part of the Danish realm. In a statement, she called on the US to "stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have clearly stated that they are not for sale."



Later on Sunday evening, Trump appeared undeterred. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said that "we need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and the European Union needs us to have it, and they know that."



"Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump claimed. "Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you."

Trump also appeared to mock NATO ally Denmark, saying: "To boost up security in Greenland, they added one more dog sled. It's true."

Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of annexing Greenland and has not ruled out the use of military force to do so.











The leaders of Sweden and Norway, as well as Finland's president, backed Frederiksen's remarks.



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on X that "Greenland is an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark and said Norway stood in "full solidarity" with Denmark.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said "only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide on matters that concern Denmark and Greenland," adding that Sweden stood firmly with its neighbour.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is regarded as having close ties to Trump, said: "No one decides for Greenland and Denmark but Greenland and Denmark themselves."



Denmark, its Nordic neighbours and the US are all NATO allies.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen had earlier sought to calm the situation.



"Let me first say very calmly and clearly that there is no reason for panic or concern," he wrote on Facebook. He said Miller's post changed "absolutely nothing," adding: "Our country is not for sale, and our future will not be decided by social media posts."



However, he criticized the image as disrespectful. Greenland is a democratic society with self-governance, free elections and strong institutions, he said.



"Our position is firmly anchored in international law and internationally recognized agreements," Nielsen continued.





Denmark's ambassador to Washington Jesper Møller Sørensen also reacted with displeasure.



He reposted the map on X and wrote: "Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such."



He said the security of the US is also that of Greenland and Denmark, and they work together to ensure security in the Arctic. He also pointed to the increases in the Danish defence budget.



"And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," he added.

