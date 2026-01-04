Zelensky signs decree dismissing head of Ukraine’s state border service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday dismissed the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, according to a presidential decree.

In an evening address on Friday, Zelensky had said Ukraine would undergo "substantial" internal changes to boost resilience.

He said a new head of the service will be appointed, and that he was awaiting nominations from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, Deineko, who has been serving as State Border Guard Service chief for over six years, will "continue his work within the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

Meanwhile, according to a separate decree, Zelensky appointed the first deputy head of the border service, Valerii Vavryniuk, as the agency's acting chief.