Pope urges end to violence, respect for sovereignty after US capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, January 4, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for peace, respect for sovereignty, and the protection of human and civil rights in Venezuela following the US strikes in Venezuela and the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces.

Speaking at midday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, according to Vatican News, the pope expressed concern over recent developments, saying: "The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration and lead us to overcome violence and to undertake paths of justice and peace, safeguarding the country's sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution."

He called for "respecting the human and civil rights of each person and of all, and working to build together a serene future of collaboration, stability, and concord, with special attention to the poorest who suffer because of the difficult economic situation."

He concluded his appeal by urging trust in the divine, saying, "Let us continue to have faith in the God of peace," and calling for solidarity with people suffering due to wars.

According to Vatican News, the Venezuelan Bishops' Conference also issued a statement on Sunday expressing solidarity with the public and rejecting violence, calling on Venezuelans to persevere in prayer and unity and urging that all decisions be made "for the good of our people."

Venezuela early Saturday said the US attacked civilian and military installations in multiple states, and then declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the "large scale" strike, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. He later said the US will "run" Venezuela until a "safe" transition is ensured, and fix its "broken" oil infrastructure.

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and expressed readiness for talks.