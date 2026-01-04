Late Olmo and Lewandowski goals give Barca 2-0 win at Espanyol

Late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski earned ⁠LaLiga leaders Barcelona a hard-fought 2–0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan ‍derby on Saturday, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia playing a key ‌role against his ‍former club.

Barca extended their lead atop the Spanish standings with 49 points, seven clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Real Betis on Sunday. Espanyol remain fifth on 33.

In a physical and tightly contested match Espanyol came close to opening the ⁠scoring on several occasions but it was Barcelona who struck four minutes from time when Olmo produced a superb finish into the far corner after a pass from Fermin Lopez.

Lopez then surged down ‌the right flank to set up Lewandowski in the 90th minute, providing his second assist of the night as Barcelona sealed ‍the win and silenced a fervent RCDE Stadium.

Garcia proved ‍crucial throughout, ‍delivering a series of ⁠outstanding saves to frustrate ‍Espanyol and secure the win for Barcelona, remaining composed under intense pressure from the home crowd as he faced ⁠his former ‌club.







