Australia urges all parties to support dialogue in Venezuela after US strikes

Australia on Sunday called on "all relevant parties" to support dialogue and diplomacy following US strikes against Venezuela.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on US social media company X that the government is "monitoring developments in Venezuela" after the latest military operation by the US that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

"We urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation," Albanese said.

"We continue to support international law and a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," he added.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation in the South American country.

"Our government urges all relevant parties to make an effort to alleviate tension in the region," the ministry said, according to Yonhap News.

"We hope that the situation in Venezuela will stabilize through dialogue as quickly as possible, while the opinions of the Venezuelan people are respected and democracy is restored."

The ministry added that the government is implementing all required actions to protect the safety of South Korean citizens in Venezuela.

Separately, the Philippines called on "concerned parties" to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

"The Philippines is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela," Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Angelica Escalona said.

"The Philippines urges concerned parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means, and to exercise restraint to prevent escalation of conflict," Escalona added, according to the Philippine News Agency.

On Saturday, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the "large-scale" strike, adding that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and expressed readiness for talks.





