Tyson Fury confirms return from boxing retirement

Published January 04,2026
Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced on Sunday that he would return to boxing this year.

"2026 is that year. Return of the Mac. Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it," Fury wrote on the US social media platform Instagram.

Fury last fought in December 2024, when he was defeated for a second time by Ukrainian world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight rematch.

The Briton announced his retirement a month later.

Fury, a two-time heavyweight world champion, first claimed the title in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko, also of Ukraine.