VENEZUELAN VICE PRESIDENT SAYS UNAWARE OF MADUROS WHEREABOUTS

Venezuela is "unaware" of the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday after US strikes on the country.

"We are unaware of the whereabouts of President Maduro," Rodriguez said in an audio played on state television.

Her remarks came after Trump said the US "successfully" carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, claiming Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

Venezuela demands from Trump "proof of life of President Maduro," she added.

Venezuela condemns "this brutal and bloody attack", she said. "The message is very clear: the instructions are to activate our citizen security forces and go out in defense of our people."



