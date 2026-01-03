UN chief 'deeply concerned' by Israel targeting NGOs

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the Israeli authorities' announcement to suspend the operations of several international non-governmental organizations in the occupied Palestinian territory, his spokesman said Friday.

Guterres "calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organizations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire," UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The announcement follows earlier Israeli restrictions that have delayed the entry of essential supplies into Gaza, including food, medical aid, hygiene items, and shelter materials.

"This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," he added.

Guterres stressed that under international humanitarian law, Israel is obligated to allow and facilitate the "rapid and unimpeded passage" of humanitarian relief to all civilians in need.

"He reiterates that all humanitarian partners must be able to operate safely and in line with humanitarian principles," according to the statement.