UAE urges Yemenis to exercise restraint, solve differences through dialogue

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Saturday for de-escalation in Yemen, urging Yemenis to exercise restraint, and solve their differences through dialogue amid unrest in the country's south.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry stressed "the importance of de-escalation, giving precedence to dialogue over confrontation," and solving differences among "brotherly Yemenis through understanding and consensus on sustainable political solutions."

The ministry said the UAE's position is guided by its "steadfast commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of Yemen and the region." It called for a "rational and responsible approach that prioritizes the interests of the country and its people, with stability and prosperity as the foremost priorities."

"De-escalation and constructive dialogue remain the most effective path to overcoming current challenges," contributing to "lasting stability in Yemen and the region," and fulfilling "the aspirations of their peoples for security and prosperity," the ministry said.

On Friday, the UAE said that it had completed the return of its forces from Yemen following a rift with Saudi Arabia over Abu Dhabi's role in the country.

The Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen regained several key military positions in the eastern province of Hadhramaut on Friday from fighters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Saudi Arabia accused the UAE on Tuesday of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. The UAE denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.





