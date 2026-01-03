Russia says US military strikes on Venezuela 'deeply concerning'

Russia on Saturday condemned US strikes on Venezuela, expressing readiness to support "solutions to problems through dialogue."

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It argued the pretexts used to justify the strikes are "unfounded," saying "ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism and a willingness to build relationships of trust and predictability."

The statement underlined the importance of preventing further escalation and to focus on finding a way out through dialogue.

"We believe that all partners who may have grievances against each other should seek solutions to problems through dialogue. We are ready to support them in this," the statement added.

The ministry said Latin America "must remain a zone of peace, as it declared itself in 2014," and that Venezuela "must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, external intervention."

The statement also reaffirmed Russia's support for Venezuela, as well as support for calls for an immediate UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump confirmed conducting a "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been "captured and flown out of the country."