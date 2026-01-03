Russia says embassy in Caracas ‘not damaged’ amid US strikes on Venezuela

Russia on Saturday said that its embassy in the Venezuelan capital Caracas was "not damaged" amid US strikes on the South American nation.

"We would like to inform you that the Russian Embassy in Caracas was not damaged in the strikes," said a statement by the diplomatic mission on Telegram, noting that the area where it is located, as well as the surrounding areas of the Venezuelan capital, were not hit.

The embassy said that all of its personnel are safe and that it has not received information regarding any casualties among Russian citizens.

"The embassy is in constant contact with Venezuelan authorities and Russian citizens in the country," it added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington "successfully" carried out "a large scale strike" against Venezuela and its President Nicolas Maduro, who "has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil condemned the strikes as a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter, saying: "Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk."

Earlier, multiple strong explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital amid rising tensions with the US. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick smoke rising from several locations in the city, and air-raid sirens could be heard.

In a first reaction by Moscow to the developments, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said strikes on Venezuela have "no substantive basis" and are in violation of international law.

He went on to express confidence that the "global majority will decisively distance itself from the attack on Venezuela and condemn it."





