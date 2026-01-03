Pakistani, Chinese foreign ministers to hold strategic dialogue in Beijing

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to China, where the two nations would hold a strategic dialogue, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

The 7th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing, a ministry statement said.

"The Dialogue will review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, identify new areas of partnership, and further advance the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue is the highest consultative mechanism between the two countries, providing a structured platform to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said that the two foreign ministers will also announce a series of initiatives and commemorative activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China in 2026.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries stands at around $23 billion.





