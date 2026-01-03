Maduro arrested to stand trial on criminal charges in US: Sen. Mike Lee

US Sen. Mike Lee on Saturday said Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed him that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested to stand trial on criminal charges in the US.

Lee said he had spoken directly with Rubio following what he described as "kinetic action" earlier in the evening.

"He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant," Lee said on US social media company X.

Lee said the action "likely" falls within President Donald Trump's inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect US personnel from an actual or imminent attack.

The senator said Rubio "anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody."

His remarks came after Trump said the US "successfully" carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, claiming Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."



