Donald Trump posts image of captured Maduro

President Trump took to social media to share the first photo purportedly showing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody following his capture.

DPA WORLD Published January 03,2026

US President Donald Trump has released the first image that he said showed the captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



Trump posted a picture on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday showing Maduro standing bound in a tracksuit with blindfolded eyes and headphones on. "Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima," Trump wrote.



On Saturday morning, Trump announced that US forces had captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during an attack on Venezuela. According to Trump, both are on the US warship Iwo Jima heading towards New York, where they are expected to face various drug-trafficking related charges.











