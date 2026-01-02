Venezuela signals openness to US talks on drug trafficking, oil investment

Venezuela is open to talks with the US on cooperation to counter drug trafficking, President Nicolas Maduro said in a prerecorded interview aired Thursday on state television.

Maduro said he is ready for dialogue, "whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it."

He accused Washington of pursuing regime changes in Venezuela, saying the goal is to gain control of the country's vast oil resources through months-long pressure campaign.

"What are they seeking? It is clear that they seek to impose themselves through threats, intimidation and force," he said, adding that it is time for both nations to "start talking seriously, with data in hand."

"The US government knows, because we've told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we're ready," he said.

The interview was taped on New Year's Eve, the same day the US military announced strikes against five alleged drug-smuggling boats.

The latest attacks bring the total number of known boat strikes to 35 and the number of people killed to at least 115, according to numbers announced by the Trump administration. Venezuelans are among the victims.

Maduro declined to comment on reports of a Central Intelligence Agency-led strike last week on a Venezuelan docking area that the Trump administration said was used by drug cartels.





