"STC leader halts Saudi flight, closes Aden airport"

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen said Friday that the head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, had refused to grant landing clearance to an aircraft carrying an official Saudi delegation to the southern city of Aden a day earlier.

Mohammed Al-Jaber said on US social media platform X that Aden airport was closed Wednesday after directives issued by the STC leadership, leading to the suspension of air traffic and the cancellation of several civilian flights, including after landing clearance was denied to an aircraft carrying an official Saudi delegation scheduled to arrive in Aden on Thursday.

The diplomat warned that shutting down one of Yemen's few operational airports represents a dangerous escalation that could complicate political and security efforts to reduce tensions and undermine coordination with regional and international partners.