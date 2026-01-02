Germany calls for 'far-reaching' reform to UN Security Council

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for "far-reaching reforms" of the United Nations' most powerful body, the UN Security Council (UNSC), citing frequent blockages in the chamber.



"The Security Council must reflect the world of the 21st century and not that of the immediate post-war period after 1945," Wadephul told dpa, reiterating Berlin's previous calls for change. "That is why we will work very hard to ensure that the global south in particular is given a much stronger role there."



Germany is standing for election in June 2026 for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027–28 term.



The council comprises 15 of the UN's 193 member states. Five nuclear powers and World War II victors are permanent members and hold veto power over any resolution that the UNSC votes on: the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France. The remaining 10 seats rotate among other member states every two years.



Asked what he would do to help Germany prevail over Austria and Portugal in the vote for a non-permanent seat, Wadephul said: "In footballing terms, I would say we have to be available to play in every position for our international partners."



In response to climate change, for example, Germany was working with small island states to formulate a climate-focused foreign policy that took account of the specific existential challenges those countries faced, he said. He added that global partnerships would be sought and strengthened again in 2026.



"Following strong engagement in Europe and Asia, the Indo-Pacific, Africa and Latin America will now be part of that," the minister said.



Wadephul said the UN Security Council had also shown, through its resolution supporting the Middle East peace plan, that it was capable of functioning. Nevertheless, the German government believed the body required sweeping reform, with scope to simplify and streamline certain aspects.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in late November, on the sidelines of an EU-Africa summit in Angola, that he supported calls for two permanent African seats on the Security Council.



Merz said Europe and Africa together have more than 40% of all votes in the United Nations.



"Together, we carry a lot of weight," Merz said. "But for that, Africa must also be better represented internationally, in a way that reflects the weight of this continent."