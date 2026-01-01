RUSSIA CLAIMS 24 DEAD, 50 INJURED IN UKRAINES ATTACK ON KHERSON REGION

Russia claimed on Thursday that at least 24 people were killed and 50 injured in Ukraine's drone attack on a cafe and hotel in the Moscow-controlled part of the Kherson region.

"Late tonight, the opponent carried out a deliberate drone strike on a place where civilians were celebrating the New Year," said Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the region.

"Three drones struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Chorly. Preliminary data indicate that more than 50 people were injured, and 24 people died. Figures are being verified," Saldo said on Telegram.

The official added that doctors are fighting to save the lives of the injured.

According to Saldo, the drone strike occurred almost simultaneously with the clock striking midnight, resulting in a fire that was subsequently extinguished, as reported by the area governor.

Saldo accused British intelligence services of being involved in the attack.

"I do not rule out that the terrorist act was carried out with the support of British intelligence services; otherwise, it is difficult to explain Kyiv's confidence in impunity when planning such a crime," he said.

Saldo announced that he declared Jan. 2-3 as days of mourning in the Kherson region due to the attack on Chorly.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims. Independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



