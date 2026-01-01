JACKIE CHAN TEARS UP OVER GAZAN KIDS CHILDREN NEVER GROW UP HERE! WORDS

The smiling face of action cinema, legendary actor Jackie Chan, made global headlines with an emotional statement during a film promotion event. Unable to remain silent in the face of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, the 71-year-old star could not hold back his tears as he described the shock he experienced after watching a video. Chan's words, "Being able to grow old is actually a blessing," left a deep mark on the event.

One of the most iconic figures in cinema history—known for performing dangerous scenes without stunt doubles and for his ever-energetic demeanor—Jackie Chan moved his fans to sorrow this time.

Appearing before cameras as part of the preview screening and promotional events for his new film Unexpected Family, which has been released in China, the renowned actor became choked with emotion when the conversation turned to Gaza. Saying he felt the tragedy experienced by children in the region most deeply, Chan recounted in a trembling voice how a child's words profoundly affected his life.

"THERE WAS NO EXPRESSION ON HIS FACE AS HE SAID IT"

During the event, Chan referred to footage documenting the situation in Gaza, particularly a widely shared interview seen on social media and news broadcasts. Recalling the moment he watched a video of a child under bombardment in Gaza, the veteran actor described his sense of helplessness with these words:

"Recently, I watched a video. In Gaza, they hold a microphone out to a child and ask a very innocent question: 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' The child's answer was enough to shake the conscience of the entire world. He said to me, 'Children here don't grow up.' At that moment, my world collapsed."

Chan emphasized that what hurt him even more was the complete lack of emotion on the child's face as he said those words. "He was so accustomed to death… There was not the slightest expression on his face as he said it. I couldn't hold myself back; my tears poured out. Children there die every day under bombs, and we just watch," he said, expressing his feelings.

"AGING IS A BLESSING NOT GRANTED TO EVERYONE"

As a 71-year-old actor who has survived countless dangers and appeared in hundreds of films, Chan shared a striking reflection on the value of life. Pointing out that in a world where children in Gaza cannot even dream of growing up, being able to age is an immense privilege, he said:

"I couldn't endure it; I cried. People are afraid of getting old, but in fact, being able to grow old is a blessing life gives you. Those children cannot reach that blessing."

These words were described by those in the hall and viewers watching on screen as a lesson that will not be forgotten for a long time.

AN AMBASSADOR OF GOODNESS BEYOND CINEMA

Jackie Chan's emotional outpouring did not surprise those who know him well. In addition to his film career, Chan is also known for his philanthropy and has been listed by Forbes magazine among the world's "Top 10 Celebrity Philanthropists."

The famous star, who donates a large portion of his earnings to education, healthcare, and disaster relief, is seen as extending this global sensitivity to Gaza as well.

By refusing to remain silent in the face of what he described as genocide and the deaths of children in Gaza, and by bringing the phrase "Children here don't grow up" back to the global agenda, Chan sparked a huge reaction on social media.

The veteran actor's humanitarian stance once again proved that art is not only entertainment, but also the voice of conscience.