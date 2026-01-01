Palestinian child killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in new ceasefire violation

Israeli army forces killed a Palestinian child and injured four people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that an 11-year-old girl lost his life when Israeli forces opened fire toward the town of Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Four Palestinians were also injured by Israeli gunfire near the Nemsawi Cemetery in the southern city of Khan Younis, the sources added.

A child and a woman were among the injured, who were brought to the Nasser Medical Complex for medical attention.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement that halted a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza government media office, at least 416 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,110 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.