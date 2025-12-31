The secret daughter? Ankara resident Necla Özmen claims she is US President Donald Trump’s child

Necla Özmen (55), who lives in Ankara, filed a paternity lawsuit claiming that her biological father is U.S. President Donald John Trump. The court ruled to dismiss the case, stating that the allegation was not based on concrete evidence. Necla Özmen said she has objected to the decision.





Claiming that her biological father is U.S. President Donald John Trump, Necla Özmen filed a paternity lawsuit on September 25 at the Ankara 27th Family Court. In her petition, Özmen stated that she was born in 1970 and is registered in the civil registry as the child of Satı and Dursun Özmen. She noted that Dursun Özmen passed away in 2009 and that Satı Özmen, who raised her, told her the truth in 2017.



Özmen claimed that Satı Özmen said she had delivered a stillborn baby at the hospital, and that at the same time, a woman named Sophia—who allegedly became pregnant by Trump as a result of a forbidden relationship—gave birth and handed her baby over to Satı Özmen. Necla Özmen requested that a DNA test be conducted to determine her father.







In its decision dated October 10, the court dismissed the case. The ruling stated that although the plaintiff claimed Trump was her father, there was no concrete evidence presented in the petition. It was noted that the petition was not appropriate, that the deficiency was substantive rather than procedural, and that the court could not grant time to remedy such a deficiency. The court ruled that a trial could not be conducted based on facts and evidence that were not duly asserted or relied upon, and therefore dismissed the case.

OBJECTED TO THE DECISION

Speaking to DHA, Necla Özmen said she had taken the decision to the appellate court and had also sent petitions to the U.S. Embassy and courts in the United States.







Claiming that the woman who gave birth to her and handed her over to the family she was registered with was named Sophia, she said: "After giving birth to me, a U.S. citizen named Sophia abandoned me. I believe they met because my father was serving with NATO. The woman who raised me said, 'Your father knows the details.' I couldn't ask because she passed away. In 2017, when she saw Trump in the news, the woman who raised me pointed to him and said, 'This person is your father.' When my biological mother handed me over, she showed his photograph. She gave the woman who raised me information about who my father was. That's how I know. I don't know how accurate it is. I want to find out whether he is my father. I don't want to cause him any trouble, knowingly or unknowingly. I just want to know whether he is my father. I would like him to speak with me. I can prove through a DNA test that he is my father, if he agrees."







Saying that she wants to meet Trump, Necla Özmen added, "I believe he is a good father. I believe he will not turn me away either."









