TAIWAN PRESIDENT WARNS CHINAS MILITARY DRILLS THREATEN STABILITY

Taiwan president warns China's military drills threaten stability

Describing the maneuvers as a threat to regional stability, President Lai Ching-te stated Wednesday that China's military exercises around Taiwan are part of a wider strategy.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te warned on Wednesday that China's military exercises around Taiwan are part of a broader pattern and pose a threat to regional stability.



"Recently, from areas around Japan to the South China Sea, and now through incursions targeting Taiwan, China's authoritarian expansion and escalating coercion have brought significant uncertainty and risk to regional stability, while also affecting global shipping, trade and peace," Lai said at a general officer promotion and rank conferment ceremony.



Lai said that in recent days China has carried out military exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan. Taiwan's armed forces responded swiftly, showcasing their rapid reaction, flexible tactics and blockade-countering capabilities, he added.



China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched surprise military drills, named "Justice Mission 2025," around Taiwan on Monday. Despite international criticism, the exercises continued on Tuesday, with some of the 27 test rockets fired landing within Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile (44-kilometre) contiguous zone.



Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday morning that it tracked 77 PLA aircraft sorties and 17 PLA vessels near Taiwan on Tuesday.



Senior Captain Li Xi of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command said on Wednesday the command had "successfully completed [the] 'Justice Mission 2025' drills and fully tested the integrated joint operations capabilities of its troops."



The Defence Ministry in Taipei stressed that "China's belligerent and militaristic provocations undermine regional peace and stability and have drawn condemnation from democratic partners in the international community."



"Taiwan's armed forces will continue to respond calmly, in a measured, orderly and controlled manner, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, democratic freedoms and the safety of the people and their property," it said.



Taiwan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the European Union, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and other like-minded partners for issuing statements of serious concern over China's recent military exercises, which have unilaterally heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.



In Taiwan, Karsten Tietz, director general of the German Institute Taipei, said on Wednesday on social media that China's military exercises increase tensions and undermine stability in the Taiwan Strait.



"Any change to the status quo must occur only peacefully and by mutual agreement. The German federal government calls for restraint and dialogue," Tietz said.



China severed all official communication with Taiwan in June 2016, a month after former president Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party assumed office. Since taking office in 2024, President Lai has signalled a willingness to expand dialogue with China despite ongoing cross-strait tensions.



Democratic Taiwan, home to 23.4 million people, has maintained self-rule since 1949. China views the island as part of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to annex it.









