RUSSIAS CLAIM OF UKRAINIAN ATTACKS IS DISTRACTION, EUS KALLAS SAYS

The EU foreign policy chief on Wednesday dismissed the Kremlin's claim that Ukraine recently targeted key government sites in Russia, calling it a "deliberate distraction."

"No one should accept unfounded claims from the aggressor who has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the start of the war," Kaja Kallas wrote on US social media company X.

She argued that Moscow seeks to "derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners."

Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday released images of an unmanned aerial vehicle it said was shot down during an attempted strike on President Vladimir Putin's official residence in the northwestern Novgorod region.

The ministry said the drone was one of several intercepted two days ago during a targeted attack on the presidential compound.

The footage appears to show the wreckage of the craft, though officials did not provide specific details on the drone's origin or the extent of the attack.























