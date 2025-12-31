MAMADY DOUMBOUYA DECLARED WINNER OF GUINEAS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Guinea's electoral authority provisionally declared incumbent Mamady Doumbouya the winner of the Dec. 28 presidential election late Tuesday, crediting him with an overwhelming 86.72% of valid votes in the first round.

The announcement, made by Djenabou Toure, head of the General Directorate of Elections, came 48 hours after polls closed, capping a vote that marks the end of the military transition period following Doumbouya's 2021 coup against then-President Alpha Conde.

According to official figures from the centralization, verification and compilation of polling station records, the election covered the entire national territory and overseas constituencies, with 16,730 voting centers and 23,673 polling stations deployed.

Of these, 23,398 stations were processed, representing a coverage rate of 98.84%.

Out of 6,768,458 registered voters, 5,608,520 participated — including 5,448,191 signed on voter lists and 160,329 by derogation — yielding a turnout of 80.95%, described by electoral authorities as "high."

The vote recorded 310,589 null ballots, with valid votes totaling 5,297,931, or 94.46% of expressed votes.

The following are the provisional results by candidate:

- Mamady Doumbouya (GMD - Generation pour la Modernite et le Developpement): 4,594,262 votes (86.72%)

- Abdoulaye Yero Balde (FRONDEG): 349,129 votes (6.59%)

- Faya Lansana Millimouno (Bloc Liberal): 108,117 votes (2.04%)

Other candidates received lower shares:

- Hadja Makale Camara (FAN): 1.59%

- Mohamed Nabe (ARP): 0.83%

- Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR): 0.87%

- Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD): 0.56%

- Elhadj Bouna Keita (RGP): 0.52%

- Mohamed Sherif Tounkara (MST-Renouveau): 0.28%

In a statement, the DGE said: "After centralization, verification and compilation of the provisional results of the first round of the Dec., 28, 2025 presidential election, acting in strict compliance with legality, it proclaims candidate Mamady Doumbouya, having obtained an absolute majority of valid votes, elected in the presidential election on a provisional basis."

The declaration remains subject to validation by the Supreme Court, the sole jurisdiction competent for final confirmation. The court has eight days to rule on any potential challenges.

The outcome was announced late Tuesday evening at the DGE headquarters in Conakry. Doumbouya, running under the GMD banner, far outdistanced his nearest rival Balde in a contest featuring nine candidates amid a fragmented opposition field.

The election concludes Guinea's post-coup transition, though major opposition figures were sidelined or exiled and some groups had called for a boycott.