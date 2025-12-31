Erdoğan: Türkiye leveraging its resources to build self-sufficient military infrastructure

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Ankara is undertaking transformative steps in its defense sector to ensure regional and global stability, in line with foreign policy principle of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye-"Peace at home, peace in the world."

Citing efforts to bolster domestic unity while pursuing "game-changing" developments, particularly in the defense industry, Erdoğan said: "We are in a vigorous struggle to ensure stability in our region and beyond."

He was speaking via phone to troops gathered at the Artillery and Missile School Command in Polatli district of the capital Ankara on New Year's Eve.

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's expanding arsenal and indigenous capabilities, including Altay tanks, Firtina howitzers, ATAK helicopters, armed and unarmed drones, long-range missiles, air defense systems, warships, submarines, and unmanned sea vehicles.

"We are in a major leap forward across all areas of defense," he said, asserting that the country is leveraging its own resources to build a self-sufficient military infrastructure.

Despite "serious challenges and obstacles," Erdoğan said Türkiye has seized a "historic opportunity" to turn its recent gains into lasting achievements.

The president reiterated his government's commitment to further strengthening the country and passing on a "new, strong, and great Türkiye" to future generations.