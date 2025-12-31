Burkina Faso imposes visa restrictions on US nationals in tit-for tat move

The Burkina Faso government has announced visa restrictions on US nationals in response to US President Donald Trump's recent decision to tighten entry rules for Burkinabe citizens.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean Marie Karamoko Traore said the move was made in line with the principle of reciprocity.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the US declared on Dec. 16 that it would fully suspend entry for citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger starting Jan. 1, 2026.

In accordance with the "principle of reciprocity, the Government of Burkina Faso informs national and international opinion of its decision to apply equivalent visa measures to United States nationals," the statement said.

The US travel restrictions, which also affect Mali, were justified on the grounds of insufficient information to assess the risks posed by certain foreign nationals.

Karamoko Traore emphasized that Burkina Faso remains committed to mutual respect, the sovereign equality of states, and reciprocity in international relations.

The statement added that Burkina Faso also remains open to cooperation with all partners, provided it is on the basis of respect for reciprocal interests.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Malian Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement saying it would immediately impose the same visa conditions and requirements on US nationals as those applied to Malians.