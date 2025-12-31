PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS NEW YEAR MESSAGE: ECONOMIC RECOVERY, RECONSTRUCTION EFFORTS, AND REGIONAL STABILITY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a video message for the New Year.

Today, we are bidding farewell to 2025 and preparing to welcome 2026 with brand new excitement, new hopes, and goals. I wish that the new calendar year brings good fortune to our country, our nation, our spiritual geography, and all humanity. I remember with mercy all our heroes who were martyred in our fight against terrorist organizations, drug dealers, and urban thugs, and in securing the safety and survival of our state.

I extend my gratitude, on behalf of myself and our nation, to each of our veterans who paid great prices for the peace and well-being of 86 million people. The past year has seen significant developments both in our country and around the world. Despite the increasing war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye continues its blessed journey confidently under the management of capable and skilled teams.

"WE ARE GOING FROM RECORD TO RECORD IN MANY FIELDS, FROM TOURISM TO THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY."

We are witnessing the positive results of our resolutely implemented economic program across a wide spectrum. While the disinflation process continues, our Central Bank's reserves are strengthening, and we are accelerating production, investment, employment, and exports. We are going from record to record in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry.

I believe that our 500,000 social housing project, the first draws for which were made two days ago, will not only enable low-income citizens to become homeowners under very favorable conditions but also contribute to deflating the bubble in housing and rental prices. This year, we intend to crown our economic achievements with reforms. God willing, we will implement our "Century of Türkiye" reform program, which we announced at our grand congress, step by step with the support of our Parliament.

"WE SUCCEEDED IN REBUILDING OUR CITIES IN THE EARTHQUAKE ZONE."

My dear citizens, throughout 2025, the first priority of our government was to heal the wounds of the February 6 century's disaster. Although we could not bring back the lives we lost, we succeeded in rebuilding our cities with their infrastructure, squares, green areas, social facilities, and historical and cultural texture. As we promised, on December 27, in Hatay, with the participation of approximately 100,000 of our brothers and sisters, we proudly presented the keys to our 455,000th earthquake residence to its rightful owners.

I wish our earthquake victims good luck with their new homes and workplaces. I thank all my brothers and sisters who have worked 24/7 on construction sites since February 6, regardless of the winter's cold or summer's heat, all our institutions involved in the construction of these residences, and our philanthropists. I invite those who, instead of contributing to construction efforts, denigrate every piece of work done, to Hatay and our other disaster-stricken cities so they can personally witness what our state has achieved.

"IN THE LAST YEAR, 600,000 OF OUR SYRIAN GUESTS HAVE RETURNED TO THEIR HOMELANDS."

As the government and alliance, we will continue to keep our promises and will not embarrass our nation. We will not leave alone not only our own people but also any of our brothers and sisters who look to our country. The reflections of our policy, which centers on rights, justice, and conscience, are seen throughout our region, especially in Syria and Gaza.

In our neighboring Syria, which gained its freedom with the December 8 revolution, recovery has accelerated, and significant progress has been made towards political stability in a short time. As peace becomes entrenched in Syria, voluntary returns have also increased, and in the last year, 600,000 of our Syrian guests have returned to their homelands. We believe that a strong Syria, having achieved its political unity and territorial integrity, will make exceptional contributions to its surroundings and the world.

"WE WILL NEVER LET THE GENOCIDE BE FORGOTTEN UNTIL THOSE WHO MARTYRED 71,000 OF OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS FACE JUSTICE."

As Türkiye, without distinguishing between Arab, Kurd, Turkmen, Sunni, Shia, or Alawite, we will provide the necessary support to the new administration for the peace and security of the Syrian people. The ceasefire established in Gaza with our contribution continues, despite all Israeli violations, thanks to the good sense of our Gazan brothers and sisters.

We are making intensive efforts for the cessation of Israeli attacks, the acceleration of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza, and the start of reconstruction efforts. We will not be intimidated, we will not remain silent, and we will never let the genocide be forgotten until those who martyred 71,000 of our brothers and sisters, mostly children and women, are brought to justice.

We continue our initiatives to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which will enter its 5th year, with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible. We are closely monitoring the increasing provocations and threats against the interests of our country and the Turkish Cypriot people in the Eastern Mediterranean. I want it to be known that we will never tolerate fait accompli, pickpocketing, or piracy in the "Blue Homeland."

"A TURKIYE WITHOUT TERROR WILL OPEN A BRAND NEW PAGE NOT ONLY FOR OUR COUNTRY BUT ALSO FOR OUR REGION."

My esteemed nation, we have passed some important thresholds in the process of a "Türkiye without terror," which will open a brand new page not only for our country but also for our region. As the People's Alliance, we have always acted constructively in this process. By concentrating on solutions, we have put all our weight behind the effort. Our National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission, which carefully listens to the relevant parties, will hopefully finalize its report soon, which we believe will bring a new breath to the process.

Our wish is for the Commission to act with a spirit of consensus in the final stretch. This process, aiming to rid our country of a 40-year blight, should not be sacrificed for the opportunistic calculations of daily politics. We, too, will not shy away from doing what is necessary to ensure the process reaches its intended goal without any unfortunate incidents.

As has been the case for 23 years, with only the love of our nation and homeland in our hearts, we will continue to serve all 86 million people, diligently working for the welfare, peace, and well-being of all Türkiye. In 2026, we will produce work instead of empty talk, take action instead of engaging in debates, and continue to speak through our achievements and investments.

May God be our helper and supporter. I thank everyone who supports our "Century of Türkiye" ideal. With these thoughts, I congratulate you on your New Gregorian Year and wish that the year 2026 brings good fortune to our country, our nation, our region, and all humanity.