Türkiye detained 125 terrorist ISIS suspects in nationwide operations: Interior minister

Turkish security forces on Thursday detained 125 suspects in simultaneous operations targeting the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) in 25 provinces nationwide, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The operations took place in major cities such as Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and Izmir, as well as provinces such as Aydın, Bursa, Eskişehir, Hatay, Mersin, Sakarya, Hakkari, Nevşehir, Erzurum, Denizli, Şanlıurfa, Yalova, and others, according to Yerlikaya.

"Those who target our brotherhood, unity and solidarity — who try to exploit our faith and attack our values — will see only the strength of our state and the unity of our nation before them," he said.

Turkish authorities carried out an operation early Monday in Yalova, killing six ISIS members.

Three police officers were killed and eight others wounded, according to Yerlikaya.