US sanctions Venezuela, Iran-based individuals, entities allegedly linked to drone trade

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday rolled out new sanctions on 10 individuals and entities based in Venezuela and Iran, accusing them of involvement in Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program and weapons "proliferation" activities.

Announced by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the designations include a Venezuelan company accused of contributing to Iran's UAV trade with Venezuela.

US officials said the sanctions are intended to disrupt Iran-Venezuela cooperation that supports Tehran's military-industrial complex.

The department listed Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA (EANSA) and its chair, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez, which it said have acquired Iranian‑designed UAVs.

It argued that Urdaneta, on behalf of EANSA, coordinated with members and representatives of the Venezuelan and Iranian armed forces on the production of UAVs in Venezuela.

"Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world," said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley.

The US will continue to take "swift action to deprive those who enable Iran's military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system," Hurley was quoted as saying by OFAC.

The US State Department said in a statement that the Venezuelan company contributed to the "sale of millions of dollars' worth" of Iranian-designed UAVs.

"Iran's ongoing provision of conventional weapons to Caracas is a threat to U.S. interests in our region," deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

Pigott said the action underscores concerns that Iran continues to proliferate combat drones and acquire missile-related materials in violation of UN restrictions. The sanctions also highlight Washington's push to reimpose international pressure on Tehran through the enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions.

"We will not hesitate to hold accountable anyone who supports Tehran's proliferation activities," he added.