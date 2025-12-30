Trump says US, Israel do not agree '100%' on West Bank

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the US and Israel do not agree "100%" on the West Bank but will ultimately reach a conclusion.

"We have had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank, and I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we'll come to a conclusion," Trump said when asked if he is concerned about Israeli settler violence in the West Bank and whether he had conveyed a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the occupied territory.

"It'll be announced at an appropriate time, but he will do the right thing," he said, referring to Netanyahu, who was standing next to him during a joint press conference following their meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000 and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



