Iranian president calls on govt to listen to 'legitimate demands' of protesters

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the government to address protesters’ “legitimate demands” after two days of shopkeeper demonstrations in Tehran over economic hardships, calling for dialogue with their representatives.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published December 30,2025
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on his government to listen to protesters' "legitimate demands", state media reported Tuesday, after two days of demonstrations by shopkeepers in Tehran against economic hardships.

"I have asked the Interior Minister to listen to the legitimate demands of the protesters by engaging in dialogue with their representatives so that the government can do everything in its power to resolve the problems and act responsibly," Pezeshkian said, according to the official IRNA news agency.