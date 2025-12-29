Lavrov: Russia waiting for U.S. response on strategic arms, but not rushing

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday ⁠that Russia was waiting for a formal ‍U.S. reply to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's proposal ‌to extend ‍for a year a treaty on strategic arms, but did not want to rush matters.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Lavrov told RIA news agency. "Until the treaty expires, it ⁠is logical to give the American side the opportunity to complete an all-encompassing examination of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to freeze for a ‌year the qualitative limits of the (New Start) treaty on a voluntary basis."

Lavrov also said Russia ‍had sent the United States ‍a proposal in ‍September on drawing ⁠up a ‍system of overall security guarantees and suggested a proposal issued in 2021 would be ⁠a good ‌starting point.









