Lavrov: Russia waiting for U.S. response on strategic arms, but not rushing

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Russia was waiting for a formal U.S. reply to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend for a year a treaty on strategic arms, but did not want to rush matters.
"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Lavrov told RIA news agency. "Until the treaty expires, it is logical to give the American side the opportunity to complete an all-encompassing examination of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to freeze for a year the qualitative limits of the (New Start) treaty on a voluntary basis."
Lavrov also said Russia had sent the United States a proposal in September on drawing up a system of overall security guarantees and suggested a proposal issued in 2021 would be a good starting point.