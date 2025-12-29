Heavy snow traps 19 in Iraq’s Erbil, rescue operations ongoing

At least 19 people have been trapped in two separate locations after heavy snowfall hit the Soran district of Erbil Governorate in northern Iraq, according to civil defense authorities.

The director of Soran Civil Defense, Karwan Mirawdeli, told local media on Sunday that the fate of eight people, who were herding livestock near the Sidekan border, remains unknown.

Civil defense teams are continuing search operations for the other 11 people, whose identities are known, in nearby areas.

Mirawdeli added that multiple incidents have been reported across mountainous routes, with additional groups requesting assistance in remote passes.

Six rescue teams, backed by traffic police and road maintenance crews, were deployed across the Soran and Sidan districts, rescuing dozens of stranded motorists and clearing blocked roads, he said.

According to civil defense, four people were rescued on Saturday in the Zozg Mountain area.

Iraq's Kurdistan Region has experienced several days of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, disrupting traffic and forcing the closure of mountainous roads in parts of Erbil governorate.





