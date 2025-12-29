Germany welcomes ‘positive’ Trump-Zelenskyy talks in Florida

Germany on Monday welcomed the "positive" outcome of the latest talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Palm Beach, Florida.

When it comes to the EU and the US, "everyone is united by the goal of achieving a just and lasting solution for Ukraine. All meetings, all contacts, everything that brings us closer to this goal step by step is positive and we welcome it," Sebastian Hille, deputy government spokesperson, said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"It is now, of course, primarily up to Russia to show that it is willing to pursue a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The focus is on two areas that now need to be addressed further-territories and security guarantees," he added.

On Sunday, Trump said that significant progress was made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Zelenskyy.

"We covered somebody would say 95%. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two," the US president said.

He said the remaining parts of the peace plan could be agreed on in "a few weeks" if work goes "really well."