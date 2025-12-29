France reaffirms progress on Ukraine security guarantees after Trump–Zelenskyy meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said early Monday that progress is being made on security guarantees for Ukraine, following talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are making progress on the security guarantees that will be central to building a just and lasting peace," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He also confirmed that the Coalition of the Willing leaders will gather in Paris in early January "to finalize each country's concrete contributions."

Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders held a phone call Sunday to discuss "concrete steps" to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The call, which lasted more than an hour following a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, included Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

The Ukrainian president arrived in the US on Sunday following a visit to neighboring Canada.



