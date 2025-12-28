UK signs $70M deal with Germany for mobile artillery that can fire on move

The UK has signed a £52 million ($70 million) contract with Germany to secure a new generation of mobile artillery capable of firing while on the move and striking targets up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) away.

Under the deal, the British army will receive an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) version of the RCH 155 artillery system, with two additional platforms delivered to Germany for joint testing, according to a statement by the UK government.

The agreement forms part of deepening defense cooperation between the two countries under the Trinity House agreement, a landmark defense pact signed in Oct. 2024 that committed the UK and Germany to closer military collaboration.

The RCH 155 is intended to become the British army's long-term Mobile Fires Platform. It follows the interim use of 14 Archer artillery systems, which were brought into service after the UK donated its AS90 guns to Ukraine.

Unlike traditional artillery systems that must stop and set up before firing, the RCH 155 can fire on the move, allowing forces to strike quickly and relocate before enemy counterfire can respond.

UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP said the system reflected lessons learned from the war in Ukraine.

"The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move," he said. "This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again."

He added that the conflict has shown the importance of speed and mobility on the battlefield.

"The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of being able to fire rapidly and move, and it is such lessons that are informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver on the Strategic Defense Review," he said.

As part of the contract, the UK and Germany will also share test data and facilities during development, allowing both nations to speed up procurement while reducing costs.





