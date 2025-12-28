Central African Republic heads to polls after years of civil war

The Central African Republic holds presidential elections on Sunday, with controversial incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadéra expected to secure another term in the conflict-ridden country.



Touadéra, who has been in office since 2016, is expected to win in the first round. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, a runoff election is planned.



The incumbent is running for office following a controversial constitutional referendum in 2023 that allows him to serve additional terms.

The elections are taking place against the backdrop of a civil war that has been ongoing since around 2013 and has brought the state to the brink of collapse, with armed groups controlling large parts of the country at times.



International peace missions, including the UN mission MINUSCA, as well as military support from Russia and Rwanda, have helped to partially stabilize the situation in recent years.



Nevertheless, rebels remain active, especially in the border regions with Sudan and South Sudan.



In addition to the presidential election, parliamentary elections and, for the first time in decades, local elections are also to be held on Sunday in the country of around 5.5 million inhabitants.



Several opposition parties called for a boycott of the election. The main challengers are former prime ministers Anicet Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra, who were only approved as candidates shortly before the election date.



Touadéra relies heavily on Russian military advisers and mercenaries to secure his power, protect the government and carry out operations against armed groups.



While security has improved, there is evidence of serious human rights violations by forces linked to Russia, including extrajudicial killings, ill-treatment and rape of civilians.



