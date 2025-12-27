ZELENSKY: KYIV COLLABORATING WITH US ON STRATEGIC ROADMAP FOR UKRAINES PROSPERITY

Zelensky: Kyiv collaborating with US on strategic 'roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that Kyiv is collaborating with the US on a strategic "roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity" extending to 2040, aimed at securing investment and long-term economic stability.

"Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity," Zelensky stated on Telegram, emphasizing that the plan integrates national goals such as life expectancy, GDP per capita, and security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader estimated that the total cost of reconstruction will require approximately $700 billion to $800 billion.

To manage these resources, Zelensky detailed a shared vision with Washington to establish several financial vehicles, including a Ukraine Building Fund, a sovereign investment platform, a Ukraine Development Fund, and a Fund for Ukraine's Growth and Opportunities.

Negotiating groups are currently discussing the formation of a Human Capital Fund specifically designed to support the return of refugees and job creation.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss territorial disputes and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.







