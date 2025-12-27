Kim Jong Un praises North Korea-Russia ties in New Year message

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday praised his country's ties with Russia, saying they are strengthened by "sharing blood, life and death in the same trench," in a New Year message to Russian President Vladimir Putin carried by state news agency KCNA.



Kim added that no one could now break the bonds between the peoples of the two countries, referring to North Korea's support for Russia in the Ukraine war.



A few days earlier, Putin thanked Kim in his own New Year message for the "heroic" efforts of North Korean soldiers.



Last year, North Korea engaged in an unprecedented military cooperation with Russia. South Korean intelligence estimates suggest that around 15,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed in multiple waves to support Russia in Ukraine, while Pyongyang also supplied Moscow with large quantities of ammunition and artillery.



Observers believe that North Korea may be receiving money, military equipment and security guarantees from Russia in return.



Diplomats also note that the experience gained in Ukraine allows North Korean forces to test weapons systems in practice and gain operational experience, particularly in modern drone warfare.



It is unclear how actively North Korean troops are currently engaged in fighting in Ukraine.