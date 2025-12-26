Thailand, Cambodia move towards final ceasefire talks over weekend

Thailand and Cambodia are set for their final talks towards a possible ceasefire on Saturday as renewed clashes in recent weeks have left about 100 people dead.

Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodia's Defense Minister Tea Seiha are expected to hold talks in Thailand's Chanthaburi province after the two militaries concluded three days of negotiations on Friday.

The weekend talks aim to reach a joint statement under the Kuala Lumpur agreement framework, according to Thai news outlet The Nation.

The two countries signed a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but that was later suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

Cambodia reportedly submitted a sixth draft proposal to Thailand during the negotiations, according to the Thai News Agency.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday said the government had cleared Natthaphon to attend the meeting with the Cambodian side.

"What matters is keeping the promise that there must be no threats, no provocation, and reduced risk to the security of both countries," he said.

On Thailand's proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire, Anutin said that if Cambodia "can do it, we will consider releasing the Cambodian soldiers, or prisoners of war, all 18 of them."

There were no reports from Cambodia on the issue yet.

Separately, the Khmer Times reported that Thailand bombed approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) into Cambodia's Siem Reap province around 2 pm (0700GMT).

The overall death toll on both sides climbed to 99 on Friday since clashes resumed on Dec. 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers.

Thai authorities Friday said three more soldiers were killed, Thai news outlet Khaosod reported.

Overall, 26 Thai soldiers and one civilian were killed in the fighting. Additionally, 41 other civilians died as "collateral effects" of the border clashes, according to Thai authorities.

Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

Nearly one million people have been displaced on both sides since the renewed clashes began.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.