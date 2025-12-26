Manchester Utd move up to fifth with win over Newcastle United

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu struck in ⁠the first half as Ruben Amorim's side held on for a 1-0 ‍victory over Newcastle United on Friday in the year's only Boxing ‌Day fixture to ‍climb to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

The hosts have 29 points after 18 games, with the rest of the week's games to be played on Saturday and Sunday, while Newcastle are 11th with 23 points.

Dorgu scored his first goal for United with ⁠a volley against the run of play in the 24th minute when Diogo Dalot's long throw was partially cleared. The ball fell to the Dane, who smashed it into the bottom left corner from ‌15 yards out.

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser late on but could not break down a team missing key players, including injured captain ‍Bruno Fernandes along with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, ‍who are playing ‍in the Africa Cup ⁠of Nations.

The lone game ‍marked the fewest top-flight Boxing Day fixtures in 43 years, in a break from the tradition of a full slate ⁠of festive ‌fixtures that fans have long enjoyed.









