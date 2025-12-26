Cambodia accuses Thai forces of intensifying attacks despite military talks

Cambodia accused Thai military forces Friday of intensifying attacks along disputed border areas, despite a first round of talks being held aimed at de-escalating tensions, according to state-run media.

Speaking at a press briefing in the capital Phnom Penh, Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of National Defense, said Thai military operations began early in the morning with heavy artillery shelling targeting several sensitive locations including the Preah Vihear temple area in Preah Vihear province as well as the Ta Krabey and Ta Mone temple areas in Oddar Meanchey province, Agence Kampuchea Presse reported.

She said Thai forces carried out intensive artillery strikes and fighter jet operations in the early hours, firing dozens of shells at Chouk Chey village.

The attacks were followed by further shelling and drone-led bombing raids targeting both Chouk Chey and Prey Chan villages.

There was no immediate confirmation or reaction from Thailand to the Defense Ministry spokeswoman's statement.

However, on Thursday, the Thai military said they discovered four landmines near the site where a Thai soldier was injured after stepping on a landmine in Surin province.

"These mines were laid consecutively along the route used by the troops and were located only about 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) from the original explosion site," The Royal Thai Army said in a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform.

The latest developments came after Thailand and Cambodia held their first military talks Wednesday in Thailand's Chanthaburi province amid fresh fighting, with the overall death toll on both sides reportedly reaching 96 since clashes resumed on Dec. 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers.

The Cambodian Defense Ministry spokeswoman said that despite the reported attacks, teams from the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee were scheduled to continue discussions Friday, expressing hope that the technical talks would help secure a cessation of hostilities, restore regional stability and facilitate a return to normalcy for displaced civilians.

The meeting Wednesday, which reportedly lasted less than an hour, marked the first engagement between military officials of the two sides since the renewed clashes began.

Thai authorities said 23 Thai soldiers and one civilian were killed in the fighting, adding that 41 other civilians died as "collateral effects." Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 31 Cambodian civilians were killed.

Nearly one million people have been displaced on both sides since the renewed clashes began.