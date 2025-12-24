Zelensky unveils 20-point peace plan but territory still key obstacle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled a 20-point plan to end Russia's war against his country, as diplomatic efforts intensify to secure a negotiated settlement nearly four years after Moscow's full-scale invasion.



The plan includes proposed Western security guarantees for Ukraine modelled on NATO's collective defence clause, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday. It would also set the size of Ukraine's armed forces at 800,000 troops.



Zelensky told journalists that while Kiev, the US and Europe had reached consensus on several major issues, the main sticking point continues to be territorial control over eastern Ukraine.



Russia is demanding concessions as part of any ceasefire, including areas not under its control in the industrial Donetsk region. Zelensky has consistently said that Kiev would not surrender territory in exchange for peace.



The Ukrainian president described the 20-point plan as a "draft" proposal, RBC Ukraine reported, adding that it includes three separate appendices addressing security guarantees and Ukraine's economic recovery.



Diplomatic activity in Europe and the US has surged after President Donald Trump issued a 28-point peace plan in late November that unsettled Kiev and its allies because it echoed many of the Kremlin's positions.



Zelensky and his allies have since been developing a 20-point framework, including at recent meetings Berlin and Miami with senior Trump administration officials. The United States has also held separate talks with Moscow.

