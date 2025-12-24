UN experts denounce US maritime blockade on Venezuela as illegal

A group of UN experts on Wednesday denounced the partial maritime blockade imposed by the US on Venezuela, saying it violates fundamental rules of international law.

In December, the US announced a "blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela," and deployed a large military force in the Caribbean.

"There is no right to enforce unilateral sanctions through an armed blockade," the experts said in a statement.

They stressed that a blockade is a prohibited use of military force under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, adding: "It is such a serious use of force that it is also expressly recognised as illegal armed aggression under the General Assembly's 1974 Definition of Aggression."

"As such, it is an armed attack under article 51 of the Charter-in principle giving the victim State a right of self-defence," they said.

The experts warned that "the illegal use of force, and threats to use further force at sea and on land, gravely endanger the human right to life and other rights in Venezuela and the region."

They also raised concerns over sanctions, saying: "There are serious concerns that the sanctions are unlawful, disproportionate and punitive under international law, and that they have seriously undermined the human rights of the Venezuelan people and the Sustainable Development Goals."

Regarding the US attacks on civilian vessels, the experts said: "These killings amount to violations of the right to life. They must be investigated and those responsible held accountable. Meanwhile, the US Congress should intervene to prevent further attacks and lift the blockade."

Experts were referring to the 28 attacks by the US on civilian vessels since early September 2025 that led to what they said "arbitrary killings" of at least 104 individuals, allegedly involved in trafficking drugs into the US by sea.

Calling for international action, they concluded: "Collective action by States is essential to uphold international law."