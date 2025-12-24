In wake of fatal plane crash, Libya’s Embassy in Ankara flies flags at half-staff

Libya's Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara lowered its flags to half-staff on Wednesday following a plane crash that killed Libyan Chief of Gen. Staff General Mohamed Ali Al-Haddad, along with four members of his delegation and three crew members.

Libya declared three days of national mourning after the Falcon 50-type business jet crashed after taking off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The plane was found about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in Ankara's Haymana district.

Search operations continued through the night despite heavy rain and fog, and officials are monitoring efforts from a mobile coordination center set up by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).



